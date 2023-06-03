Three Israeli soldiers, gunman killed near Israel-Egypt border

Israel’s military said three of its soldiers and a gunman were killed near the border with Egypt on Saturday, June 3, and a military spokesperson said a group had infiltrated the frontier leading to a firefight.



They later said the gunman was an Egyptian policeman and that they were investigating with the full cooperation of the Egyptian army.

Egyptian sources had spoken of a group of armed men, possibly smugglers, shooting at an Israeli security cordon leading to an exchange of fire.

Another Israeli military spokesperson said the two soldiers had been shot while on duty early on Saturday and their bodies were found later.

The Israeli military later identified an infiltration into Israeli territory and said its forces were fired on, leading to a gunfight in which the gunman and the third Israeli soldier were killed.

Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel.