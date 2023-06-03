Aware of the challenges, we respond by strengthening the army: Polish DefMin

Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, was present at the ceremony during which soldiers who voluntarily signed up for the basic military training last year took their military oath, and spoke of the plans to boost the Polish military’s numbers in the face of the challenges posed by the aggressive regimes in Moscow and Minsk.

Soldiers of Poland’s new volunteer force sworn in

The Minister of Defense took part in the ceremony in Gołdap, northeastern Poland, during which soldiers who volunteered for basic military service took the military oath at the base of the 15th Air Defense Regiment.

“Among the 4,200 soldiers of voluntary basic military service are soldiers who have undergone training here, in the 15th Air Defense Regiment; I am very pleased that practically all of them have decided to remain [in service and pursue] the specialized course, so they will be professional soldiers, they will serve in the Gołdap regiment,” Błaszczak said.

During the ceremony on Saturday, 209 soldiers of voluntary basic military service, including 104 women, were sworn in. They belong to two units of the 15th Air Defense Regiment which are garrisoned in Gołdap and Elbląg, close to the border with the Kaliningrad exclave belonging to the Russian Federation.

“This is really very good news for the security of Poland, but also for the security of the northeastern part of our country. We are aware of what is happening in Europe – that Putin has decided to rebuild the Russian empire […], and we are, after all […] neighboring Russia,” Błaszczak noted. “We are aware of all these challenges and […] we are responding to them by strengthening the Polish Army.”

Strengthening the military

The Minister of National Defense pointed out that the strength of the Gołdap regiment has increased by 50 percent over the past year, and that the process of increasing the strength of the armed forces continues.

“We can say that today 172,000 soldiers are serving in the Polish Army, but our ambitions go much further – we want the Polish Army to have 300,000 soldiers, including 50,000 territorial defense soldiers and 250,000 professional soldiers […]. I am very happy on behalf of and congratulate all those who took the oath today,” said the Minister.

Part of the effort to increase the number of soldiers is the establishment of specialized classes in secondary education institutions, whose students prepare for enrollment in the military after graduating.

The oath was also taken by graduates of such classes, and Minister Błazczak announced that with the start of the new school year on September 1, the number of defense-oriented classes will be increased.

The efforts to boost Poland’s defensive capabilities are not limited to increasing the number of military personnel. Poland is also rapidly upgrading its equipment.

As part of this, the 15th Regiment has been equipped with “Mała Narew” air defense systems, which use U.K.-manufactured CAMM rockets.

The Polish army’s strength will further be boosted by more U.S.-manufactured Abrams tanks, which are to arrive in the country later in June.

Defending the border

During the ceremony, Minister Błaszczak also awarded more than 20 servicemen and women with a special badge “For the Defense of the Border of the Republic of Poland”, which had been introduced in October last year to honor those who have contributed to the security and inviolability of the Polish border.

As Błaszczak stressed, Poland’s borders remain under threat, as the hybrid attacks using weaponized migrants which began in autumn 2021, have not stopped entirely. The masses of migrants attempting to illegally cross the border have been unleashed by the Belarusian regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka at the behest of the Kremlin.

“The idea was to destabilize Poland, then strike against Ukraine,” Błaszczak said, adding that the attempt to destabilize Poland has failed thanks to the Polish Border Guard and Armed Forces rising to the challenge.

“This was not an easy service, because the hybrid attacks by Belarus have been after all done using humans, but Polish soldiers were also attached by various activists on this side of the border,” he stressed, and said that those involving themselves in such actions are either “not very clever, or involved in human trafficking.”

“But the most important thing is that the border has been held, and the border has been strengthened,” referring to the construction of a border wall on the Polish-Belarusian border and adding that construction of a similar temporary barrier by the Polish military on the border with the Kaliningrad exclave is almost complete.