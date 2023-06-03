Mexicans protest against call center workers’ abduction

Mexicans have staged a protest against the abduction of seven call center workers who were reported missing between May 20 and 22 in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara, in western Mexico.



“There are many more missing from other call centers. Now that we’ve been investigating and asking, (authorities) tell you that there are disappeared people in other places. But now, as this was a bigger group, it drew the attention. We must do something,” said Alissa Cuevas, mother of the missing call center employee Carlos Benjamine Garcia.

On Thursday, June 2, human remains were discovered in 45 bags in western Mexico that appear to resemble the features of missing call center employees, state prosecutors said in a statement.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office said the remains found in the municipality of Zapopan were still subject to forensic tests to formally identify the bodies.

Authorities made the discovery in a ravine on the outskirts of Jalisco’s capital city, Guadalajara.

On Tuesday, May 30, security minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez told reporters that initial investigations showed that the call center workers “were carrying out some type of real estate fraud and some type of telephone extortion.”

Authorities have been working to determine how many individuals the remains in the bags relate to, their identities, and how they died.

According to government data, over 100,000 people are currently missing in Mexico, where organized crime has ravaged parts of the country.

Jalisco state, in particular, is a hotbed for major cartels, including the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG), and rivals Nueva Plaza.