PM sends condolences following deadly rail disaster in India

At least 288 people were killed and close to 900 were injured in a collision involving two passenger trains and a freight train in India.

National Disaster Response Force/PAP/EPA

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, has offered his condolences to the bereaved families of victims of the train crash which occurred in eastern India on Friday night.

Morawiecki expressed his condolences on Twitter on Saturday: “Hundreds of people have died in a train accident in India. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and the entire Indian nation.”

“The cry of your suffering has reached Poland – and though we cannot take away your pain, know that we are with you,” added Morawiecki.

