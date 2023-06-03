Daddy cool: from corporate consultant to kids’ author…

Wojciech Bablok (right) and Debrief host John Beauchamp at the Ratuszowa studios in Warsaw.

John Beauchamp

What happens when you have a caring dad who works too much but who still wants to spend as much time with his kids as possible?

Well, apart from a lack of sleep and a little bit of stress, he can always turn his attention to storytelling…

We’ve all been there. The kids demand: “tell me a story!” and your mind goes blank. Not for our guest this week though. Budding kids’ author Wojciech Bablok is in the studio with John Beauchamp for this Children’s Day episode of The Debrief.