Ruling coalition still leads in poll

Sixty-three percent of the respondents declared they would to vote, a 2 pp rise on May's declared turnout.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The ruling United Right (ZP) coalition would win an election, if it was held this Sunday, with 38 percent of the vote, according to a Social Changes opinion poll.

The poll, published in wPolityce, gave second place to the main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), with 30 percent.

The third spot went to the far-right Confederation party with 10 percent, followed by the Left with 8 percent, Poland 2050 with 6 percent and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) with 5 percent, the survey showed.

The result meant that support for ZP remained unchanged from a similar poll in May, while backing for KO rose by 1 pp.

Support for the Confederation dropped by 1 pp and remained the same for the Left, Poland 2050 and the PSL as last month.

The survey also found the support for Polish People’s Party (PSL), which will battle in this autumn’s general election as a coalition with Poland 2050, called the Third Way, was at a mere 9 percent.

The computer-assisted survey was run from May 26 to May 29 on a random sample of 1,038 Poles.