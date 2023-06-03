Russia has played major role in polarisation of world says PM

During a joint press conference with the Canadian prime minister, Morawiecki said they had discussed the war in Ukraine, which, he added, had subjected Nato to a major test.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, has said Russia has had a profound influence on the polarisation of the world and, as a result of this, transatlantic cooperation was more important than ever.

Morawiecki was in Toronto, Canada, on Friday where he met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau as well as leaders from the energy sector.

Since the start of the war, the prime minister continued, “the world has become drastically polarised.”

He added that Russia had a significant role in this polarisation and, therefore, “transatlantic cooperation is of great importance.”