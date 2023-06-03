Biden has been ‘physically very capable’: expert on Thursday’s accident

U.S. President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday. It was not the President’s first such accident, hence some may wonder whether he is healthily capable of serving another four-year term.



To discuss the matter, we were joined by E. Wayne Merry, a Senior Fellow for Europe and Eurasia at the American Foreign Policy Council.

“Biden is a man who has been in public life for a very long time,” he said, adding that “he has been physically very capable.”

“The fact that somebody trips and falls… simply means that he is in public life. I would not judge more than that,” he said.

