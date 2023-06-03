U.S. ‘concerned’ by China’s attitude towards military crisis management

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday he was deeply concerned by China’s unwillingness to engage in military crisis management, warning that talks are key to avoiding conflict.



Speaking at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue event, Asia’s top security summit held in Singapore, Austin said that open lines of communication between U.S. and Chinese defense and military leaders were essential to strengthen guard rails against conflict and bolster stability in the Asia-Pacific.

China’s Minister of National Defence Li Shangfu had this week declined an invitation to meet Austin at the security summit. On Friday, the two shook hands on the sidelines of the conference but did not have a “substantive exchange,” the Pentagon said.

A senior Chinese military official told reporters that comments by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin risk creating confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region, including over Taiwan.

“In the past ten or so years, the Taiwan Strait was pretty stable… so what’s the reason behind their [the United States] aspirations to change [the status quo]? They’ve got their own interests!” said Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo, a researcher at China’s Academy of Military Sciences, in response to Austin’s comments.

The countries of the Indo-Pacific have come together around a compelling vision of the future in which all countries are free to thrive on their own terms—without coercion, intimidation, or bullying.

It’s a vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/VvnvgDSrum

— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 3, 2023

The relationship between Washington and Beijing is at its lowest point in decades, as they remain deeply divided over everything from the sovereignty of Taiwan to espionage and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

One of the thorniest security issues between the two superpowers is over the future of Taiwan, a self-governing territory that Beijing wants to bring under its rule. There are increasing concerns that China could invade Taiwan with the U.S. drawn into any conflict.

Cooperation ‘crucial to peace’

During the ongoing summit, defense officials from the Philippines, Britain and Canada agreed that cooperation, including among countries outside the region, including China, is crucial to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ben Wallace, Britain’s defense minister, talked about the opportunities and challenges of China’s rise in the region and said engagement with China was necessary to resolve issues.

Carlito Galvez Jr., senior undersecretary and officer-in-charge at the Philippine defense department, also said a substantive ASEAN-China code of conduct in the sea was needed in spite of continuous pressures by China in the South China Sea.