The widely read German daily Die Welt wrote that the commission on investigating Russian influence, which is currently being set up in Poland, should provide a challenge to Germany in finally examining its own links with Russia, with due seriousness and diligence.

The law on the commission to investigate Russian influence was signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda a few days ago. Die Welt speculates as to whether the Germans will also follow in Poland’s footsteps.

The German daily suggests that Germans should first clean up their own “backyard”. It went on to say: “No commission has yet been set up in the Bundestag to examine the misguided policy towards Russia, let alone the behavior of the confused Russophiles of the AfD and the Left,” reads the German newspaper.

According to the daily, it seems clear following the recent publication of a book entitled ‘The Moscow-Connection’, unveiling secretive cooperation between Social Democratic Party (SPD) politicians with the Kremlin, that Germany must come clean about such dark dealings in question. “For the time being, however, Manuela Schwesig continues to rule in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, while former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder celebrates at the Russian embassy,” the newspaper stated.

Die Welt also mentioned that the Polish commission to investigate Russian influence does not have to necessarily be a “role model”, but should push Germany to finally examine its own links with Russia “with due seriousness and diligence”.