Poland and Canada understand Russian imperialism must be stopped says Trudeau

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland and Canada understand the need to stop Russia redrawing the map of Europe, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister said on Friday at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, is in Canada on an official visit that has touched on energy security and the war in Ukraine.

At the press conference Trudeau said: “Canada and Poland have close relations. We are unequivocal in standing firm for the fact that no-one, not Russia or any country that has a larger military than its neighbour should be allowed to redraw lines on the map and succeed from invading a peaceful neighbour”.

He added that both countries “understand perfectly that it is necessary to ensure that Russia does not profit from invading a peaceful neighbour.”

“It matters not only here, but around the world. We stand up for our values system,” the Canadian prime minister said.