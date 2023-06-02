Canada-Poland alliance bolsters Ukraine’s defense training

During a joint press conference held in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced their nations’ cooperative efforts to train members of the Ukrainian armed forces. This move is aimed at helping Ukraine safeguard its sovereignty amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.



Trudeau expressed his appreciation for Poland, calling it a strong partner in Central Europe. He further highlighted the brutal invasion of Ukraine by Kremlin forces, commending Poland’s extensive efforts to assist millions of Ukrainians who have fled since the start of the conflict. Canada, too, has accepted a quarter of a million Ukrainian refugees and provided humanitarian aid, including assistance in Poland.

“Poland and Canada understand well that it has to be ensured that Russia cannot succeed in re-writing the map of Europe and making choices on behalf of Ukraine,” said PM Trudeau.

The Canadian Prime Minister underscored the importance of the operation UNIFIER, a Canadian mission where Canadian military personnel are training Ukrainians in Poland. Since 2015, over 36,000 Ukrainians have been trained under this initiative. Trudeau also noted the training of Leopard tank operators and hailed the strong partnership between Canada and Poland within NATO.

Moreover, the Canadian Prime Minister announced that a Canadian company has partnered with Orlen to build a wind farm in the Baltic Sea. This initiative is part of Canada’s commitment to delivering zero-emission energy in the future. Trade between Poland and Canada has also seen an increase of 53 percent.

On the other hand, PM Morawiecki emphasized Poland’s humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine. He pointed out that Poland hosts about 2 million Ukrainians and is working diligently to ensure that Russia cannot evade economic sanctions. Morawiecki also revealed the ongoing legislative process aimed at confiscating Russian assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Echoing Trudeau’s sentiments, Morawiecki stressed the significant role of transatlantic cooperation amidst global polarization driven partly by Russia. He expressed his gratitude for the concrete steps taken in various sectors, such as energy, humanitarian aid, and economic cooperation between the EU and Canada. He reiterated that democratic nations must maintain an advantage over nondemocratic regimes and ensure that new technologies do not fall under autocratic control.