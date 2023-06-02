China to undertake drilling of 10,000 meter deep hole

China is seeking to gain an understanding of the Earth’s internal structure better, and to test underground drilling techniques, while also hoping to stumble across new oil and gas deposits.

The project will take place in China’s Xinjiang region, where, at the deepest point of 10,000m – ten layers of Earth will be drilled through, reaching an area known as the cretaceous system, formed during the time of the dinosaurs, when temperate rainforests had existed close to the poles.

#China Is Drilling A 32,808-Feet-Deep Hole Into The Earth’s Crust

As part of this endeavor, Chinese #scientists have embarked on drilling a 10,000-meter (32,808 feet) borehole, aiming to penetrate more than 10 layers of continental st[email protected] https://t.co/G6un9xIEOq pic.twitter.com/ntXIjsTOMe

— Matt (@MatthewRyanCase) May 31, 2023

Petro China’s Lyu Xiaogang explained the thinking behind the project: “Drilling the borehole has two purposes – for scientific exploration and for finding oil and gas. Through drilling this borehole, we will strengthen [our] technology reserve for ultra-deep drilling, and build more ultra-deep drilling equipment,” he told the Xinhua News Agency,

The drilling equipment will weigh over 2,000 tonnes in total, according to Xinhua News.

“The construction difficulty of the drilling project can be compared to a big truck driving on two thin steel cables,” Sun Jinsheng, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said.

Sinopec, a state-owned oil refiner said they aim to complete the borehole within 100 days, effectively drilling through an “underground Mount Everest”. The world’s tallest mountain is just under 1,000m shorter than the proposed hole.

“Sinopec aims to launch ultra-deep exploration projects and push the limits of depth through innovation-driven development of deep marine geological theory and exploration technologies,” a translation of a Sinopec statement read.

Speaking to the nation’s top scientists, President Xi Jinping in 2021 requested greater exploration in deep space, the deep sea, deep Earth, and deep blue aka computer science.