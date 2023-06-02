Prominent Pakistani rights activist abducted amid political turmoil

Prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist, Jibran Nasir, has reportedly been abducted in Karachi, according to his wife Mansha Pasha. Nasir, 36, known for his vocal stance against rights violations, was seized by some 15 unidentified men as the couple was returning from dinner on Thursday night.



The incident occurred amidst an ongoing crackdown against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Widespread protests had erupted in Pakistan after Khan’s controversial arrest on May 9th on corruption charges.

Khan’s supporters responded with countrywide unrest, attacking public and private infrastructure, including military properties. Subsequently, thousands, including top PTI leaders, were arrested, with some due to be tried in military courts.

Nasir had openly criticized the severe crackdown on PTI and the decision to subject civilians to strict military laws. His abduction prompted immediate concern from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), which demanded his immediate release and for his captors to face legal consequences.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the U.S.-based Wilson Center, also condemned the abduction, describing Nasir as “a brave soul who speaks truth to power” and expressed hope for his quick release.

Nasir’s abduction is part of a recent surge of similar incidents. Last week, Sami Abraham, the head of a news channel, was arrested in Islamabad and released six days later. Similarly, journalist Imran Riaz Khan was apprehended at Sialkot airport in the eastern province of Punjab as he was preparing to leave the country. Both Abraham and Khan had expressed their support for the PTI party.