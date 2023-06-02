‘Impossible’ for Ukraine to join NATO during wartime: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he knew it would be “impossible” for Ukraine to join NATO while Russia was waging war on his country.

Zelenskyy has pressed for Ukrainian membership in the military alliance but allies are divided over how fast that should happen. Western governments are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia.

In a joint briefing in the Ukrainian capital with Estonian President Alar Karis, he said joining the alliance was still the best security guarantee for Kyiv.

“But we are reasonable people and we understand that we will not pull any NATO country into a war,” Zelenskyy said. “And that’s why we understand that we won’t be a member of NATO while this war is ongoing. Not because we don’t want to, because it’s impossible.”

Echoing comments made by the United States Secretary of State in Finland on Friday, Estonia’s President Alar Karis said Ukraine deserves a “peace that is just and durable on all of its internationally recognized territory”.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned against any peace initiatives that could help legitimize Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian territory, saying a “just and durable” peace effort should address accountability and reconstruction.