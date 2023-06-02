Greek archaeology timeline extends back 250,000 years with new discovery

In a groundbreaking find, Greece’s oldest archaeological site, dating to 700,000 years ago, has been discovered in a southern coal mine. This discovery, associated with the hominin ancestors of modern humans, sets the inception of Greek archaeology back by a quarter of a million years.



This finding was part of a five-year investigation into five sites in the Megalopolis area by an international team of experts. The unearthed site houses crude stone tools from the Lower Palaeolithic era and the remains of several extinct species.

The investigation was conducted by Panagiotis Karkanas of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens, Eleni Panagopoulou from the Greek Culture Ministry, and Katerina Harvati, a Professor of Paleoanthropology at the University of Tubingen in Germany.

The discovered artifacts, according to the co-directors, are “simple tools, like sharp stone flakes, belonging to the Lower Paleolithic stone tool industry.” They speculate these items could have been crafted by Homo antecessor, the last common ancestor of modern humans and Neanderthals. However, this speculation awaits confirmation through the recovery of hominin fossil remains.

The tools, likely used for butchering animals and processing wood or plant matter, date back to 700,000 years ago. This discovery highlights the significance of this region in understanding hominid migrations to Europe and human evolution in general.

Another site in the Megalopolis area contained the oldest Middle Palaeolithic remains found in Greece, dating to around 280,000 years ago. This site hints at Greece’s possible pivotal role in the development of the Middle Palaeolithic tool industry in Europe.

The Megalopolis plain, known for its abundance of fossils, has been mined for coal for decades. The discovery of ancient giant bones in this area is thought to have fueled Greek myths about a race of giants that once battled the gods of Olympus.