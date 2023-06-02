Poland to welcome first batch of Abrams tanks this June

Poland is set to receive the initial batch of 14 M1A1 Abrams tanks from the U.S. in June, according to Poland’s Defence Minister, Mariusz Błaszczak.

Abrams tanks roll out in Poland

see more

Earlier this year, Poland and the U.S. signed an agreement for 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks worth USD 1.4 bln, with the U.S. providing approximately USD 200 mln in military aid. The deal also includes the provision of 12 technical support vehicles, eight mobile bridges, six command vehicles, and 26 Humvee-based maintenance vehicles, alongside comprehensive training and logistical support.

In a recent tweet, Minister Błaszczak stated, “The transport of the first batch of Abrams tanks is about to start, 14 M1A1 Abrams tanks and three M88A2 Hercules recovery vehicles will soon be sent to Poland.” He added that the tanks are expected to reach Poland later this month.

Błaszczak previously mentioned that the arriving M1A1 tanks would be assigned to the 18th Mechanised Division of the Polish Army. Their primary task will be guarding the “Brest Gate”, a crucial section of the Polish-Belarusian border.

These tanks, previously employed by the U.S. Marine Corps, precede the arrival of a larger contingent of 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams, the latest version of the tanks. The latter were purchased in a separate deal worth USD 4.75 bln and are planned for delivery in late 2024.

This builds on the U.S. military’s transportation of 28 M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams tanks to Poland last year under a different agreement, which also provided for instructors to train Polish crews.