Orlen Synthos signs letter of intent on SMRs in Europe

The letter was signed during Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's visit to the Canadian town of Darlington where OPG is constructing the world’s first grid-scale BWRX-300 SMR reactor.

Kancelaria Premiera

The Canadian firm Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and its subsidiaries have signed a letter of intent with Poland’s Orlen Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) on cooperation in the implementation and operation of small modular nuclear reactors (SMR) in Europe.

Poland intends to use BWRX-300 reactors as a cornerstone of its nuclear power programme.

OPG is the largest operator of nuclear power plants in Canada and the first company in the world to choose the BWRX-300 technology.

The firm is owned by the government of the Canadian province of Ontario, which has approved the entire project and is a promoter of the development of SMRs.

The letter of intent, according to OSGE, aims to conclude agreements under which OPG and its subsidiaries will cooperate with OSGE in the implementation of small modular reactors in Poland and in other parts of Europe.

Rafal Kasprow, CEO of OSGE, announced that OPG is a “key partner” for his company.

“We appreciate the company’s experience in the nuclear industry, as well as its excellent preparation and determination in implementing the first BWRX-300 in the world,” said Kasprow.

“We are already benefiting from the experience of the project in Darlington and we are very happy that we can also use the knowledge and support of the organisation to efficiently implement BWRX-300 reactors in Poland.”

OSGE plans to build a series of BWRX-300 reactors in Poland, with the first unit ready by the end of this decade.