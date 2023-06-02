Football: Barcelona begin refurb of legendary Camp Nou stadium

FC Barcelona released on Friday footage of the renovation works at their Camp Nou stadium. Although parts of the stadium were removed last year, the club officially began the works on Monday.

Barcelona issued bonds on Wednesday to finance the revamp of the stadium, agreeing to pay 6%-7.22% interest depending on maturities, more than initially expected, according to data published on the Vienna stock exchange.

The Spanish club said in April it had secured a financing deal worth EUR 1.45 billion (USD 1.60 billion) with investors including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan that will enable it to renovate its iconic but outdated stadium and its surroundings.

Camp Nou is the largest football stadium in Europe and the fourth-largest in the world by capacity, with 99,354 seats.

Barcelona, which hopes the revamp stadium will allow them to generate more than EUR 200 million of additional revenue annually through sponsorship and naming rights, ticketing, catering, VIP boxes, hospitality, meetings and events, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

While construction work is carried out, the team will play at Lluis Companys stadium, one of the venues of Barcelona´s Olympic games in 1992.