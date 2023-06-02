UK teenager sentenced over ‘imminent terror plot’

A 19-year-old from the UK, who investigators say was potentially just hours away from carrying out an assault on police or military personnel, was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison on Friday for terrorism offenses.



Matthew King, a 19-year-old from the UK believed to be on the brink of carrying out a terrorist attack, was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison on Friday for terrorism offenses.

King, who had converted to Islam during the COVID-19 lockdown, became swiftly radicalized by consuming extremist material online. He had carried out reconnaissance on military barracks and a police station, and posted an image online of officers safeguarding a courthouse with the caption “target acquired.”

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the London police’s Counter Terrorism Command, noted the startling speed of King’s self-radicalisation. He reported that King had expressed a desire to torture and kill a U.S. or British soldier. Murphy confirmed that his timely arrest in May of the previous year had likely prevented a serious incident.

In January, King pleaded guilty to having prepared terrorist acts, leading to a life sentence at London’s Old Bailey.

The police were alerted to King in April 2022 by several individuals concerned about his escalating extremist behavior. King, who resided in Essex with his mother and two sisters, had performed surveillance on a police station in Stratford, East London, was observing officers on duty at train stations and the local court, and filmed a nearby army barracks the day before his arrest.

Upon his arrest, the police found evidence of his attempts to purchase knives and a sword online. His backpack contained Special Ops glasses, gloves, a flag linked to Islamic State, and a balaclava.

Through Snapchat conversations with an unknown young woman, King spoke of becoming a martyr, committing random attacks on the public, and killing non-believers. However, Murphy specified that King appeared to be acting independently. Despite his conversations about violent jihad at several mosques, he was challenged and warned about his behavior.

Although King had been expelled from school and attended a specialist education unit, he had no prior convictions.