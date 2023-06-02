Canada, Poland strengthen ties says PM

Morawiecki recounted his visit to a company constructing the world's first Small Modular Reactor (SMR), and said Poland and Canada had possibilities to cooperate in new energy technology.

Kancelaria Premiera/Twitter

Canada and Poland are strengthening their ties, especially as they face enormous energy, economic and security challenges, Poland’s prime minister said at Canada’s Darlington Nuclear Generating Station on Friday.

In his address, Mateusz Morawiecki pointed out today’s global turbulences, especially the Russia-Ukraine war, the energy crisis, interrupted supply chains, and climate change.

“All this indicates that the world will have to seek new technological solutions that would be stable, environment-friendly and beneficial to people and business.”

Morawiecki also recounted his visit to a company constructing the world’s first Small Modular Reactor (SMR), and said Poland and Canada had possibilities to cooperate in new energy technology.

He added that the management of the SMR company told him Poland was a promising cooperation partner.

Poland is planning to purchase a number of SMRs from the United States in a bid to speed up its path to energy independence from Russia.