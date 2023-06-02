Polish ref cleared of wrongdoing, will take charge of Champions League final

Szymon Marciniak will fulfill his role as the referee for the Champions League final after the Pole apologized for participating in an event associated with a right-wing movement, Europe’s football governing body UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA were investigating his presence at an event organized in Katowice, southern Poland on Monday, saying they “abhor the values that are promoted by the group”, but kept him on as the referee after an apology and clarification from an anti-discrimination body.

“I want to express my deepest apologies for my involvement and any distress or harm it may have caused,” Marciniak said in a statement.

“Upon reflection and further investigation, it has become evident that I was gravely misled and completely unaware of the true nature and affiliations of the event in question,” he went on to say.

Marciniak spoke at an event organized by Sławomir Mentzen, who is co-chairman of the right-wing and libertarian political alliance, Confederation Party which is polling third in autumn’s parliamentary election.

Marciniak, 42, is one of Europe’s top referees and also officiated the World Cup final in Qatar when Argentina beat France.

Manchester City face Inter Milan in the Champions League final at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10.