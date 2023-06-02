Poland and Canada foster transatlantic nuclear partnership: Polish PM

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, during his visit to Canada on Friday, announced that Poland and Canada are bolstering their transatlantic relations amidst major energy, economic, and security challenges.



The visit commenced with the Prime Minister touring the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. During his address, he expressed concerns over the recent global shocks, ranging from disrupted production chains and the energy crisis, to the war in Ukraine and climate change. “These challenges indicate that the world must seek new, stable technological solutions that are not only environmentally friendly but primarily beneficial for people and businesses,” the PM stated.

Morawiecki visited a company set to construct the world’s first 300 MWh Small Modular Reactor (SMR). “Work commences in 2025, and as I was just informed, the reactor is set to be operational by 2028, signifying a short construction timeline,” he added.

The Polish PM highlighted the profound energy, economic, and security challenges that both Poland and Canada are currently grappling with. He also revealed his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday, expressing his joy over the strengthening transatlantic ties between the two nations. “NATO stands firm on both sides of the Atlantic, primarily because nations like Canada and Poland strongly aspire towards this goal,” he assessed.

“We are demonstrating, by being here, discussing with entrepreneurs, SMR technology leaders, that joint ventures in cutting-edge technologies and advanced energy innovations are not only possible but happening right before our eyes. Stable, safe, affordable, and accessible energy sources will ensure both affordable heating and electricity for residents, and provide competitive stability for businesses,” said the Prime Minister.

Morawiecki conveyed that the company leadership considers Poland to be a very good partner. He suggested that Canada will soon be developing some of the world’s most advanced nuclear technical solutions, from which Poland will also benefit. “For me, this is highly significant, as it’s a milestone towards securing a stable source of energy supplies for Poland, which in turn forms the foundation for our country’s long-term, healthy, and rapid economic growth,” the Prime Minister concluded.