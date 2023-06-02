Polish President backpedals on commission on undue Russian influence

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said he would propose amendments to a law on the commission for investigating undue Russian influence, reacting to criticism that the law could result in banning opposition politicians from public office.

Earlier this week, Duda signed into law the bill proposed by the ruling party to let a panel investigate whether politicians allowed Poland to be unduly influenced by Russia. On Monday, Duda said he would send the law to the Constitutional Tribunal for review only after it comes into force.

The law drew criticism from lawyers and opposition politicians, as well as the U.S. State Department and European Commission which expressed concerns that it could effectively ban individuals from holding public office without proper judicial review.

Our statement on the Polish law establishing a State Committee for the Examination of Russian Impacts on internal Security ↓https://t.co/GoV92bwiFI pic.twitter.com/yzvsyjM1Ar

— European Commission (@EU_Commission) May 30, 2023

“Appalled by these allegations, I have prepared an amendment to the law, a series of provisions which regulate or amend the issues in this law which aroused the greatest controversies,” Duda said in a televised statement.

He said the proposed changes would include provisions banning members of parliament from becoming members of the commission, allowing appeals to a general court, not an administrative court, and removing the provisions which would allow people to be banned from office.

“I propose removing those measures, leaving only a statement of the commission that a person who has been found to be acting under Russian influence does not guarantee the proper performance of public duties,” Duda said.

He added that his proposal would be submitted to Parliament on Friday.

A spokesman for the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) suggested the amendments could be acceptable for the party.

“PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński has repeatedly emphasized that the main purpose of this law is to show the truth about the influence of Russian agents in Poland, and the main purpose of this act is preserved, even after the proposed amendments,” Rafał Bochenek said.

Opposition politicians criticized the President for changing his mind on a bill he signed just days earlier and said the proposed amendments did not address the issue of establishing such a commission.

Nowelizacja zgłoszona przez prezydenta w wyniku presji społecznej niczego nie zmienia. Cała ustawa powołująca nielegalny sąd kapturowy powinna wylądować w koszu.

— Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (@KosiniakKamysz) June 2, 2023

“The amendment proposed by the president as a result of social pressure does not change anything. The entire law establishing this illegal ‘kangaroo court’ should end up in the trash,” Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, leader of the Polish Peasants’ Party (PSL), wrote on Twitter.