Australia’s War Memorial is considering changing the war hero display.

Australia’s War Memorial said it was considering “additional content and context” for displays about its most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, after a civil court ruling that found it was true he was involved in the killing of six Afghans.

Roberts-Smith was previously seen as a national hero, winning top military honors including the Victoria Cross for his actions during six tours in Afghanistan, but on Thursday he lost a defamation lawsuit against three newspapers that accused him of murdering Afghan civilians on tour.

Roberts-Smith, who quit his television executive job on Friday, has not been charged with any offenses.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, noting it was a determination in a civil proceeding, told reporters on Friday: “That didn’t involve the government, and it would be inappropriate to comment on the details of that, given the potential that is then there for future action that the government might be a party to.”

A four-year investigation known as the Brereton report found in 2020 that Australian special forces had allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan. Australia referred 19 current and former soldiers for potential criminal prosecution as a result.

Albanese confirmed his government would act on the findings of the Brereton report.

The Australian Federal Police declined to comment on Friday on whether Roberts-Smith was among the cases under investigation and referred questions to the special investigator’s office, which did not immediately respond.

Chris Moraitis, Director-General of the Office of the Special Investigator, told a parliament committee hearing last week that one former soldier was charged with war crimes in March, and investigations are progressing in another 40 matters.

Kim Beazley, chair of the Australian War Memorial and a former defense minister, said the memorial in the national capital Canberra – where Roberts-Smith’s uniform, medals, and portrait are displayed – helps Australians understand the conduct and consequences of war.

“The Memorial acknowledges the gravity of the decision in the Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG defamation case and its broader impact on all involved in the Australian community,” he said in a statement on Friday.