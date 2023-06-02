Warsaw cop who was ‘in the right place at the right time’ named ‘hero’ after saving life of baby girl

Sergeant Tomasz Grądzki has been flooded with praise after springing into action when he came across the 11-day-old baby struggling to breathe.

policja.pl

A police officer from Warsaw has been dubbed a hero after saving the life of an 11-day-old baby with a blocked airway.

Serving as part of the traffic department of the Warsaw Police, Sergeant Tomasz Grądzki had been on duty when he came across some cars parked haphazardly in the street.

Tomasz, who is also a trained fireman, had been on duty when he came across some cars parked haphazardly in the street.Tomasz Grądzki/Facebook

Pulling over to investigate, he quickly discovered a distraught mother and her 11-day-old baby who was struggling to breathe.

Springing into action, Grądzki, who is also a trained fireman, quickly took the baby and skillfully manage to revive her by unblocking her airway.

Finding a distraught mother and her 11-day-old baby who was struggling to breathe, the Tomasz sprang into action and skillfully manage to revive the baby by unblocking her airway.policja.pl

The story has since gained over 5,000 likes and hundreds of praise from delighted readers.

One said that his attitude was “worthy of a policeman who knows why he wears a uniform.”

Many others commented that “Real heroes don’t wear capes!”.

The story has since gained over 5,000 likes and hundreds of praise from delighted readers.policja.pl

Colleagues were also quick to offer praise with one saying: “I always knew he had a knack for saving and helping.

“An impeccable opinion in the service and among your peers is rare today and it has been built up for years.”

Another said: “This behavior is exemplary and is a role model for other police officers.”

The modest police sergeant later said he had been ‘in the right place at the right time’ and added: “That’s why I joined the Police, for moments like this, to be able to help others.”Tomasz Grądzki/Facebook

Overwhelmed by the support, Grądzki said: “I found myself in the right place at the right time.

“This sound [of the baby struggling to breathe] will surely stay with me for the rest of my life.

“That’s why I joined the Police, for moments like this, to be able to help others.”