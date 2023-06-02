All political forces united over charged referee, PM says

Commenting on the matter, Morawiecki said Poland's entire political elite stood behind Marciniak.

Piotr Polak/PAP

All political forces in Poland are standing behind referee Szymon Marciniak, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said on Friday, commenting on charges of ultra-right ties against a top Polish soccer referee.

Marciniak, a long-time international football referee, has been accused of ties to ultra-right circles by a racism-monitoring organisation after being seen at a meeting hosted by Slawomir Mentzen, a leader of Poland’s far-right Confederation party.

The charges, which may affect Marciniak’s designation to referee the June 10 Champions League final in Istanbul, have been criticised as untruthful and “scandalous” by Polish government officials.

“All political forces in Poland are speaking with one voice with regard to referee Marciniak,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

“He is the best referee in the world, who respects everyone and strives to uphold this respect on the pitch and in life. He cannot be judged based on one unfair opinion,” he added.

UEFA has said it will publish a statement on the matter on Friday.