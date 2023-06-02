Krakow, Warsaw among Europe’s top tourist value cities – Belgian press

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Krakow and Warsaw are both in the top 10 of European cities in 2023 in terms of the value for money they offer tourists, Belgium’s Le Soir newspaper reported on Friday.

The Belgian daily cited the results of a ranking by tourism service Post Office Travel Money, compiled on the basis of 12 criteria covering the costs of accommodation, meals, flights, public transport and the prices of the cities’ main attractions, among other factors.

The Portuguese capital, Lisbon, placed first followed by the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, with the southern Polish city of Krakow in the third spot. Warsaw was also in the top 10.