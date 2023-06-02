Senegal braces for more violence after deadly riots in the capital

Senegal braced for a second day of unrest on Friday after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to prison, sparking one of the deadliest days of violence in recent memory.



Senegal presidential aspirant Sonko sentenced to prison, sparking protests

see more

On Thursday, nine people were killed in clashes between riot police and Sonko supporters after the presidential aspirant was sentenced to two years in prison for corrupting youth, a verdict that casts doubt on his chances of running for president next year and is accused of being politically motivated by the opposition.

Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar became the epicenter of the violence as protesters set buses on fire and threw rocks at riot police, who fired tear gas in response.

Early on Friday, security forces patrolled Dakar’s quiet streets, which were strewn with burned tires, rocks, and broken glass and lined with damaged residences and businesses. Large groups of students were transported out of the university campus with their belongings.

The riot on Thursday was the latest in months of violent protests in Senegal, long regarded as one of West Africa’s strongest democracies, sparked by Sonko’s court case but also by fears that President Macky Sall will try to bypass the two-term limit and run again in the February elections. Sall has neither confirmed nor denied this.

More unrest is anticipated on Friday. Sonko’s PASTEF party issued a statement urging citizens to “stop all activity and take to the streets.”

Sonko was accused of raping and threatening a massage parlor worker in 2021, when she was 20.

Sonko was found not guilty of rape by a criminal court, but convicted of a separate offense described in the penal code as immoral behavior toward individuals under the age of 21. The woman was 20 at the time.

He denies wrongdoing.