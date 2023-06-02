U.S. seeks ‘just and lasting peace’ for Ukraine: Blinken

The United States is working with Ukraine and other allies to build consensus around the core elements of a “just and lasting peace” to end the war with Russia, declared U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Finland.

Washington would also encourage initiatives by other countries to end the conflict, as long as they upheld the United Nations Charter and Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, he added.

“We will support efforts – whether by Brazil, China, or any other nation – if they help find a way to a just and lasting peace,” Blinken said, speaking in Finland, the newest member of the NATO alliance.

“Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure,” Blinken said, declaring that the United States would help build a “Ukrainian military of the future”.

He added that U.S. aid would mean “a modern air force, integrated air and missile defense, advanced tanks and armored vehicles, the national capacity to produce ammunition, as well as training and support to keep forces equipped and combat ready”.

U.S.-Finland technology declaration

During the visit, Blinken and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto signed a declaration on cooperation in the field of 6G technology.

“We are deepening cooperation in many areas, and our membership in NATO offers various opportunities. The US and Finland are leading the way in new technologies,” Haavisto said.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the cooperation, which will also be able to benefit other countries,” noted Blinken, pointing to the potential of startups operating in Finland.

The declaration is believed to be a part of the competition between the superpowers for the “digital world order” as the U.S. needs network connections “independent of technologies from China”.

“Both countries want a 6G system that is democratic, transparent, and respects human rights,” Haavisto declared after meeting Blinken. He also pointed out that the times of the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted “negative dependencies on China.”

The visit of the head of American diplomacy to Helsinki is the first since Finland became a member of NATO. Earlier he visited Sweden and Norway. According to Finnish media, Blinken is on a “secret mission” to prepare for the U.S.-Scandinavian summit with President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Nordic countries, which is to take place in the Finnish capital in early July, just before the NATO summit in Vilnius.