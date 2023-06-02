Accusations against Polish soccer referee “scandalous”, official declares

DAVID RAWCLIFFE/PAP/EPA

Charges of ties to ultra-right circles against Polish international football referee Szymon Marciniak are “untruthful and scandalous,” a Polish government official said on Friday.

The charges against Marciniak were brought by Never Again, an organisation that monitors racism and discrimination, after Marciniak was seen attending a meeting hosted by Slawomir Mentzen, a leader of Poland’s ultra-right Confederation party, earlier this week.

In response, UEFA said it will investigate the matter, and announced a statement on Marciniak on Friday.

According to observers, the affair may affect Marciniak’s designation to referee the June 10 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul. Last December, the Pole refereed the Qatar World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Commenting on the matter, Pawel Jablonski, a deputy foreign minister, called Never Again a “radical organisation,” and the charges against Marciniak “untruthful” and “scandalous.”

“The affair around referee Szymon Marciniak and the untruthful accusations against him are an immense scandal… This is an attempt to ruin someone just because he was seen where a radical organisation believes people should not be seen,” Jablonski said in a video recording on Twitter.

He also mentioned a letter in Marciniak’s defence to UEFA from Poland’s sports minister, and appealed to Poland’s politicians to sign it despite their political differences.

Words of support for Marciniak also came from Poland’s European affairs minister, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek.

“I believe this attempt to ruin the career of the best Polish referee in history… is disgusting,” Szynkowski vel Sek wrote on Twitter.

Explaining the reasons for the charges, Never Again’s Rafal Pankowski said his organisation found itself “shocked and appalled” at Marciniak’s public appearance at Mentzen’s event.

“This runs against the basic principles of fair play, which are equality and respect. We appeal to the referee to admit his error. If he fails to do so, we believe UEFA and FIFA should draw consequence,” Pankowski said.

In a Thursday statement to Never Again, Marciniak said that as a long-time international football referee he had always distanced himself from racism, anti-Semitism and other signs of intolerance.

“I always say no to hatred and I will continue to propagate (the idea that – PAP) the most important thing is to be a good human being,” he wrote.