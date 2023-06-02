13th Congress ‘Poland Great Project’ commences in Warsaw

The inaugural meeting of the “Poland, the Great Project” annual congress took place on Friday at Warsaw Castle. It is a series of debates involving politicians, scientists, and experts from Poland and around the world. They will talk about the most pressing issues confronting Central and Eastern Europe. The theme for this year’s debates is “Sovereignty.”

The meeting’s goal is to develop a strategic vision for Poland in the coming decades.

The program of the 13th Congress of “Polska Wielki Projekt” (Poland, the Great Project) will address issues such as geopolitics, the influence of Russian culture on Western Europe, the condition of universities, and reparations. In addition to panel discussions, the traditional “Courage and Credibility” medal and the President Lech Kaczyński Award will be presented.

The Congress will open with a debate titled “Global Reconstruction: Consequences of the War in Ukraine for the European and World Order,” featuring Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz, Member of the European Parliament Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, and former Minister of National Defense Jan Parys.