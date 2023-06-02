KFOR troops guard the mayor’s municipal office in Kosovo

KFOR peacekeepers continued to guard Leposavić’s municipal building on Friday morning as its elected mayor, an ethnic Albanian, took shelter inside. Lulzim Hetemi has been in his office since May 29 with NATO peacekeepers guarding the town hall behind razor wire.

KFOR on guard in northern Kosovo, Vučić wants ‘alleged mayors’ ousted

Violence flared up on May 29 after Kosovo authorities, backed by special police units, installed ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in northern municipalities. Thirty NATO peacekeeping troops and 52 Serb protesters were wounded in the violent protests.

Clashes had already happened on May 26 after Serb protesters surrounded the building in Zvecan to try and prevent the mayors from entering. Three days later Mayor Hetemi went into his office early in the morning before any protesters could gather again.

The mayors from Zvecan and Zubin Potok have been working remotely from their home villages, with protesters gathering to keep them out of office.

The mayors had been elected with a turnout of just 3.5 pct after Serbs boycotted the local polls.

In response to the crisis, NATO decided to deploy 700 additional peacekeepers to Kosovo. Meanwhile, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that he will not back down from his decision to install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority areas.