Oxford Regent’s Park College to expel students who misgender transgender peers

Regent’s Park College has implemented a stringent transgender harassment policy, potentially leading to the expulsion of students who misgender their transgender peers. The college has launched a campaign against transphobia, introducing a “trans inclusion statement” to address the issue.

According to the policy, any form of unlawful discriminatory behavior, including transphobic harassment or bullying, will be treated with the utmost seriousness and could result in disciplinary action.

The statement explicitly outlines various examples of harassment, including the consistent use of incorrect titles, pronouns, or names when referring to a transgender person, a practice commonly known as “deadnaming.”

Such actions are especially concerning when they cause distress to the individual involved. In addition to misgendering, the college’s students are prohibited from engaging in unduly intrusive or personal questioning, making jokes about trans people or their trans status, denying or disputing the validity and existence of a trans person’s identity.

Those found to have violated the policy may face severe consequences, such as expulsion or dismissal. Regent’s Park College is believed to be the first college within the University of Oxford to formally recognize gender identity as a protected characteristic and to establish a specific policy addressing it.

The introduction of this policy follows a recent heated debate on transgender rights at the Oxford Union. The discussion was prompted by the appearance of Professor Kathleen Stock, a scholar known for her gender-critical views.

However, the debate was interrupted when a student activist, Riz Possnett, glued her hand to the floor, leading to her removal from the debating chamber by the police.

Professor Stock, who previously faced criticism for questioning the idea that gender identity holds greater significance than biological sex, left her position at the University of Sussex two years ago.

In response to the incident, Professor Stock characterized the protest as infantile or “a bit Blue Peter” referring to the childrens’ programme and argued that the demonstrators did not represent the broader student body.

Furthermore, gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell withdrew from a debate at the Oxford Union in protest of the Union’s decision to host Professor Stock earlier in the week.

Regent’s Park College, a small college within the University of Oxford, is led by Professor Sir Malcolm Evans, a legal scholar who has served on the panel of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.