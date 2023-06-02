U.S. Senate approved lifting government’s debt ceiling

The U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government’s USD 31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default. The Senate voted 63-36 to approve the bill that had been passed on May 31 by the House of Representatives, as lawmakers raced against the clock following months of partisan bickering between Democrats and Republicans.

The Treasury Department had warned it would be unable to pay all its bills on June 5 if Congress failed to act by then.

“We may be a little tired, but we did it. So we’re very, very happy. Default was the giant sword hanging over America’s head,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday as he steered the legislation through his 100-member chamber.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted: “Tonight, the Senate voted to avoid default and begin to curb Washington Democrats’ addiction to reckless spending. Four months after Kevin McCarthy invited President Joe Biden to begin negotiations, an important step toward fiscal sanity will finally become law.”

With this legislation, the statutory limit on federal borrowing will be suspended until January 1, 2025. Unlike most other developed countries, the United States limits the amount of debt the government can borrow, regardless of any spending allocated by the legislature.