Boar hunt is on! Portugal orders open season for Boar

The Portuguese government has announced the start of a culling program for wild boar, whose population has grown to over 400,000 during the pandemic. The animals pose a particular threat to agricultural crops, according to Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s office.



According to Joao Paulo Catarino, Secretary of State for Nature Conservation and Forests, with the highest number of wild boar in years, it is critical to reduce their population by at least 20%.

“To achieve this, hunting periods for these animals will be extended. It will be possible to hunt them practically throughout the year,” announced the representative of the Portuguese government.

Catarino explained that during the pandemic, when hunting restrictions were in place, the wild boar population increased noticeably.

According to Portuguese biologists cited by the government, there are currently over 150,000 more wild boar in Portugal than can be sustainably managed.

“The population of these animals is extremely large. “We need to reduce it quickly because wild boars threaten agricultural crops,” explained Joao Paulo Catarino.

He added that particularly large populations of wild boar are currently found in agricultural regions of the country, such as Alentejo, Beira Interior, and Tras-os-Montes.