British Sociologist critical of calls for the Hungarian Presidency to be taken away

By adopting a resolution calling for the annulment of the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2024, the European Parliament took on the role of a lynching mob in the service of the EU establishment, British sociologist Frank Furedi claims.

EU parliament to question Hungary’s ability on holding EU presidency

The European Parliament will on Thursday be questioning Hungary’s ability of holding the rotating presidency of the 27-nation European Union next…

see more

“The conspiracy to deprive Hungary of the presidency is more than just an attempt to humiliate a small Central European state. Eurocrats are right to fear that the composition of the European Parliament will change significantly after next year’s elections. Mainstream parties in the EU – Greens, Socialists, and Liberals – are afraid of the strengthening of their opponents. The Hungarian presidency starting right after this election would further complicate the situation of the current establishment,” Furedi claims.

He believes that the move to deprive Hungary of the presidency should be “directly called a constitutional coup”.

“Authors of the action, intended to prevent Hungary from taking the presidency of the EU Council, are determined to achieve their goal by all available means. The fact that a group of MEPs took on the role of a mob lynching one from the Member States in the interest of the EU oligarchy is a threat to all countries that want to defend their interests,” said the sociologist.

He added that the authoritarian ambitions of the EU establishment pose a serious threat to the rule of law in the EU.

Frank Furedi is a British sociologist of Hungarian descent. He emigrated to the West with his parents after the Hungarian Uprising in 1956. He is an emeritus professor at the University of Kent and director of the Brussels think tank MCC.

EP against Hungary’s presidency

The draft EP’s resolution claims that Hungary is not capable of holding the rotating presidency of the European Union next year citing the country’s problems with the rule of law.

A nation holding the rotating presidency of the EU organizes and runs ministerial and preparatory body meetings, and represents the interests of the EU governments when interacting with other EU institutions and international bodies.

Hungary isn’t able to fulfill this requirement due to its numerous conflicts with the EU, the parliament will be intending to claim since the presidency is charged with leading work on EU legislation and serving as an honest and neutral broker.