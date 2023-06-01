‘Soon’: Biden on Sweden joining NATO

U.S. President Joe Biden stated on Thursday he predicts Sweden will join NATO “soon”, speaking at the U.S. Air Force Academy days after he hinted at a possible deal to overcome Turkey’s opposition to admitting the Nordic country to the alliance.

In his commencement speech delivered to the cadets, Biden said NATO is stronger in spite of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s attempt to crack the alliance with his invasion of Ukraine. He said NATO is further bolstered by the recent admission of Finland, “and soon, Sweden”.

“It will happen, I promise you,” he said but without providing further details.

On Monday, Biden said he would speak to Erdoğan again shortly. NATO’s annual summit will be hosted in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.

On Monday, Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to congratulate him on his re-election. Biden told reporters Erdoğan repeated Ankara’s desire to buy F-16 fighter jets from the United States, while Biden urged Ankara to drop its objection to Sweden joining NATO.

The White House denied that Biden is pursuing a deal with Turkey to lift its opposition in exchange for F-16s.

On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Turkey to immediately finalize Sweden’s accession to NATO, saying the country had already taken significant steps to address Ankara’s objections to its membership.

POTUS identifies challenges, sets goals

Biden, in a flag-waving commencement address in Colorado Springs, Colorado, warned graduates they will enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.

Biden made clear the United States would not back down from the challenge posed by China amid deep strains in the relationship.

“The United States does not seek conflict or confrontation with China. China and the United States should be able to work together where we can to solve some global challenges, like climate,” he said.

“But we are prepared for vigorous competition,” Biden added, further saying that the United States would stand up for its interests and those of its partners.

The president emphasized U.S. support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

“The American people’s support for Ukraine will not waiver,” Biden said.