Break the Fake 01.06

In the Russian Belgorod region, ongoing attacks on industrial facilities are being reported, with a questionable propagandist video blaming Ukraine. Civil unrest seems to be growing in Russia, with discontent among soldiers. The Russians hit a bridge, which it claims to be the Ukrainian command center. Tune in to Thursday’s episode of Break the Fake where disingenuous Russian claims are put to rest.

