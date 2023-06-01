In the Russian Belgorod region, ongoing attacks on industrial facilities are being reported, with a questionable propagandist video blaming Ukraine. Civil unrest seems to be growing in Russia, with discontent among soldiers. The Russians hit a bridge, which it claims to be the Ukrainian command center. Tune in to Thursday’s episode of Break the Fake where disingenuous Russian claims are put to rest.
Break the Fake 01.06
