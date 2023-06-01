Europe is united against Russia: Moldovan President

A summit bringing together dozens of leaders from across Europe showed the continent was united against Russian aggression, Moldova’s president Maia Sandu said on Thursday.

“Only 20 kilometers from Ukraine, we brought the continent together to reaffirm our collective and strong determination to bring peace back to Europe,” President Maia Sandu told journalists at a press conference.

Proudly uniting for a stronger #Europe!

At the 2nd European Political Community Summit @EPCMoldova, we reaffirm our unity, strength, and determination to act as one family. Together, we address common challenges and consolidate #peace across the continent. pic.twitter.com/VTmHukwh1c

“We told President Zelenskyy that we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she emphasized.

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron said Ukraine needed to be given clear and strong security guarantees at the NATO summit in July.

“We have to give a long-term perspective to Ukraine. It is imperative that the Vilnius summit gives these immediate guarantees,” he said.

A show of support

Maia Sandu hosted the meeting at a castle just 20 km (12 miles) from Ukrainian territory and near the Russian-backed, breakaway Transnistria region of Moldova.

Leaders used the occasion as a symbolic show of support for Ukraine and Moldova while also tackling other issues, including a rise in ethnic tensions in Kosovo and efforts toward a lasting peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Together with 🇫🇷President @EmmanuelMacron & 🇺🇦President @ZelenskyyUa, at @EPCMoldova Summit, discussing the European future of Moldova & Ukraine.

We are #StrongerTogether. pic.twitter.com/9d0Qw9CmuJ

Furthermore, diplomatic sources said a speech by Macron in Bratislava on Wednesday, where he called for EU enlargement “as quickly as possible” was a signal that Paris, once hesitant, would back EU membership talks for Ukraine and Moldova to start at the end of the year.