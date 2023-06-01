An overnight attack on Kyiv has claimed the lives of three. Russians are looking to move their troops from Avdiivka to Bakhmut, hoping to mount an attack near the city. Meanwhile, Chechen troops have likely resumed combat operations in Ukraine after a year following the Wagner Group mercenaries’ withdrawal from Bakhmut. Tune in to Thursday’s edition of Military Mind for the latest updates and footage straight from the front lines.
Military Mind 01.06
An overnight attack on Kyiv has claimed the lives of three. Russians are looking to move their troops from Avdiivka to Bakhmut, hoping to mount an attack near the city. Meanwhile, Chechen troops have likely resumed combat operations in Ukraine after a year following the Wagner Group mercenaries’ withdrawal from Bakhmut. Tune in to Thursday’s edition of Military Mind for the latest updates and footage straight from the front lines.