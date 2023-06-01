Poland will help Ukraine train F-16 combat aircraft pilots: Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland will help Ukraine train F-16 combat aircraft pilots, After speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several other European officials at the meeting of European leaders in Moldova.

However, the head of the Polish government added that Poland could not provide F-16s to Ukraine because they lacked the necessary number of this kind of aircraft. Poland has about 48 F-16s although not all of them are combat-ready.

“The number of F-16 aircraft at Poland’s disposal is insufficient to transfer to Ukraine now, today, so there are no such expectations,” Morawiecki told reporters in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, where he was taking part in the summit.

“We have already handed over to Ukraine our MiG aircraft, which are good planes, good fighter jets, and this has been really appreciated,” he added.

Morawiecki also said that President Zelenskyy had thanked him for Poland’s participation in organizing a coalition of countries which are ready to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

Sharing Patriots with Ukraine

The head of the Polish government raised the issue of European countries sharing their Patriot air-defense systems with Ukraine.

Morawiecki stressed that unfortunately, Poland has “too few of them [Patriot systems]” to send to Ukraine. However, he indicated “how important it is for other countries who have Patriot systems to share them with Ukraine as soon as possible, and I can tell that this meeting was very constructive, very positive.”

He also mentioned that Poland had ordered new Patriot air-defense systems a while ago, however they await a long delivery time.