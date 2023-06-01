Polish FM, U.S. State Secretary discuss Russian influences commission

Meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Oslo on Thursday, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau addressed the concerns expressed by the U.S. over the act recently signed into law by Polish President Andrzej Duda to establish a parliamentary commission that would investigate Russian influence in Poland in the years 2007-2022.

President Duda signed into law legislation setting up a commission on Monday, while also sending it to the country’s Constitutional Tribunal in order to be evaluated for its constitutionality.

The law came into effect on Wednesday, and caused a storm of controversy, attracting criticism from the EU and the U.S., a key Polish ally, which expressed fears it might interfere with free and fair elections in Poland.

Zbigniew Rau said he had held a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State, which was dominated by the Russia commission, on the sidelines of a NATO conference in Oslo.

“I unequivocally pointed out that the statement from the Department of State did not reflect the essence of the matter, as it was based on a heavily politicized, and as I immediately pointed out, biased reporting regarding the Act,” Rau told journalists after the meeting.

The Polish diplomat said that clarifying the matter for Blinken was easy, as they both are lawyers by education.

“I pointed out that the act in no way limits anyone’s electoral rights, either active or passive,” Rau said.

The Polish Foreign Minister also explained to his U.S. counterpart that contrary to claims made internationally by some Polish politicians, the commission’s decisions would be administrative, and as such are always subject to appeal to a court of law, specifically an administrative court, and if need be, an administrative court of appeals.

Rau added that Blinken was pleased with the explanation and promised to look into the matter thoroughly.

The commission will have the power to waive an administrative decision it deems was made under Russian influence and in the case of people who made such a decision issue a ban of up to 10 years from holding a public office that involves public funds.