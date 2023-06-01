EP resolution on Hungary is clear violation of European rules says PM

Morawiecki pledged that "Poland will point to the illegal activity of the European Parliament in this regard."

Rafał Guz/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has claimed a resolution adopted by the European Parliament calling for the cancellation of Hungary’s presidency of the EU Council breaks EU treaties.

On Thursday, MEPs adopted a non-binding resolution in which they “question” Hungary’s ability to hold the EU presidency in the second half of 2024. The resolution passed by 442 votes in favour to 144 who opposed it.

Hungary has been under EU scrutiny since 2018 and has had funding suspended over rule-of-law and corruption concerns.

But it has found an ideological ally in Poland, which has also clashed with the EU on numerous occasions.

Speaking about the resolution while at the summit of the European Political Community in Chisinau, Moldova, on Thursday, Morawiecki said: “I believe that this is just a ‘hoot’ from the European Parliament, because this decision is a clear violation of European rules in their most important form, treaty rules. Treaties that determine what the EU is.”

