Świątek beats Liu, cruises into Roland Garros third round

Iga Świątek’s opponent in the second round of the Roland Garros Grand Slam tournament in Paris was Claire Liu from the U.S. Świątek initially dominated the first set, but Liu did put up a fight. Nonetheless, Świątek was able to win after two sets (6:4, 6:0).

Świątek was in the lead already during the first set, with a score of 3:0, when Liu caught up and tied with her. The Polish player, however, managed to win the set 6:4, then entirely dominated her rival in the second set, winning it 6:0 – her 12th such result this season.

In the third round, which will be played on Saturday, Świątek will face Xinyu Wang (80th place in the WTA ranking). The Chinese player unexpectedly beat Czech Maria Bouzková in the first round (6:4, 7:6), then the Swede Rebecca Peterson in the second (7:6, 6:2).

Iga Świątek won the Grand Slam event at the Roland Garros courts twice previously, in 2020 and 2022.