Poland must not be absent in space exploration efforts: NASA head

“The golden age of space exploration is underway, and Poles must not be absent from it,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said during his visit to Poland, aimed at strengthening cooperation and talks on Poland’s participation in future American projects.

NASA panel holds meeting to discuss UFO’s

A NASA panel formed last year to study what the government calls “unidentified aerial phenomena,” commonly termed UFOs, was due to hold its first…

see more

The head of NASA also noted that the development directions of POLSA and the Polish space sector are in line with NASA’s plans, so joint projects are only a matter of time.

“I would like Poland not to be a passive observer of NASA activities, but to join them much more actively than before. This visit is an important step in that direction,” Polish Space Agency (POLSA) President Professor Grzegorz Wrochna said while welcoming the American delegation in Warsaw.

Another point for the visit was a meeting of the American delegation with students of Polish technical universities – participants in the international European Rover Challenge competition, who presented award-winning planetary rovers, as well as representatives of the Polish space sector, who presented their products and services.

Polish space exploration contributions

Poland has been taking an active part in the U.S. space agency’s missions for years. Examples include the use of Polish-made instruments aboard NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover and the ARTEMIS 1 mission as well as radiation sensors designed at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN) on board the Orion capsule.

Furthermore, a Polish instrument will be part of the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe mission planned for 2025.

Bill Nelson’s final stop of the visit will include meeting young people at the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw on Friday.