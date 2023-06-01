Football: Lionel Messi leaves Paris St Germain, next destination not yet known

Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris St Germain against Clermont on Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said on Thursday as he called on fans to give the Argentine football superstar a warm send-off at the Parc des Princes.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes,” Galtier told reporters on Thursday.

🚨 PSG manager Christophe Galtier has just confirmed that Leo Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season.

“I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont”. pic.twitter.com/hieCFUFBQm

In May, French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with his team following their 3-1 defeat at home to Lorient in the league.

“This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified,” Galtier said in response.

Possible destinations

Messi’s future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation recently, with a source close to the Argentina captain telling Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

Also speculated in the media is a move back to boyhood club Barcelona or the United States Major League Soccer club Inter Miami being touted as a possible destination.

Messi still in his prime

Lionel Messi, who has recorded 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar and also boasts a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, won the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with PSG as well as the French Super Cup in July 2022.