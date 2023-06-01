Kyiv committed to not using Western weapons on targets in Russia, incl. Iskanders

Ukraine cannot launch strikes on Iskander ballistic missile systems located in Russia because it would violate Ukraine’s commitments to international partners, Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, told the Ukrinform news agency.

“We do not attack targets inside Russia. As the state leadership says, there is a strategy – we promised our partners not to attack [targets inside Russia] with the weapons provided to us,” Ihnat said.

Western countries fear an escalation of the conflict if the weapons they provide would be used against targets inside the aggressor’s territory. Kyiv has slowly been overcoming these reservations by consistently sticking to the pledge not to use these weapons against targets inside Russia.

The strategy is bearing fruit. After finally receiving Western tanks (German Leopards, U.K. Challengers, and U.S. Abrams on the way) Kyiv is now looking to receive F-16 fighter jets.

This, however, rules out employing some Western weapons systems against legitimate military targets well within their range. Among them would be the Iskander missile systems.

At 3 a.m. local time on June 1, Russia carried out a rocket attack against civilian targets in Kyiv, using several Iskander missiles. Ukraine’s air defense intercepted seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and three Iskander-K cruise missiles. Nonetheless, the attack still resulted in the deaths of three people and left 16 others wounded. The casualties included children.

Speaking to the press, Ihnat, however, pointed out that Russia is suffering from a shortage of Iskander missiles.

“They have a deficit. If they did not spare them, they would have used hundreds of them,” the spokesman said.

Ihnat stressed that any Russian military targets located in Ukrainian territories occupied by the invaders remain fair game, and Ukraine will use any weapons at their disposal, including Western-provided ones, to eliminate them.

Although most long-range weapon systems Ukraine has at its disposal are provided to Kyiv by its Western allies, Ukraine has proven capable of striking military targets, even deep within Russia, using Soviet legacy and domestically produced systems. What the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force notably did not say is that Ukraine would refrain from using such weapons against targets inside Russia.