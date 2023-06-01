Ukraine needs ‘clear’ decision on NATO membership in July: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday Kyiv wanted to receive a “clear” decision on its future in the NATO military alliance when the bloc’s leaders meet in Vilnius in July.

At a summit of over 40 European leaders in Moldova, he also said he wanted progress on Ukraine’s path to the European Union, which Kyiv applied to join last year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

“In the summer, in Vilnius at the NATO summit, the clear invitation to the members of Ukraine is needed and the security guarantees on the way to NATO membership are needed,” Zelenskyy said.

“In the fall, on our accession to the EU, a clear, positive decision is needed. And we are also preparing for a Peace Summit, which will guide the world to jointly implement the peace formula,” he said.

Ukraine has proposed a peace summit this summer to cement its vision of peace as the only way to end Russia’s war. It has not said where the event would take place.

Zelenskyy, whose 10-point peace “formula” entails the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, also called for a coalition of powers to supply Patriot air defense systems and fighter jets to Ukraine to help fend off Russian forces.

The summit of the EU’s 27 member states and 20 other European countries was taking place at a castle 20 km (12 miles) from Ukrainian territory and near the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria.