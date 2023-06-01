Poland sends military equipment to Moldovan police

Mariusz Kamiński/Twitter

Poland has sent a transport of military equipment to Moldovan police to increase the country’s internal security, the Polish interior minister has announced.

“Independent and sovereign Moldova, which resists attempts at internal destabilisation, needs our support,… therefore I decided to hand over to the Moldovan police a huge transport… of weapons, ammunition and equipment from the services subordinate to the Ministry of Interior and Administration,” Mariusz Kaminski tweeted on Thursday.

The equipment was transported to Moldova by two Hercules and four Casa aircraft, he added.

In recent months, Moldova has suffered a wave of protests backed by Moldova’s Russia-friendly Shor Party.